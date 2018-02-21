New ID, same talented team

CHOP CHOP: Brooke Evans receives a hair transformation for a good cause, The Little Princess Trust, at Hair Airlie Beach.

HAIR Airlie Beach is now open and ready to whip the Whitsundays' hair into shape with a new identity, but the same great team.

The same great team of stylists, Ellen and Sarah from the previous salon (Samantha Jane Hair Design) are eager to help you look good and feel great.

Sally is the new kid on the block and joined the team in January. She has the scissors at the ready.

The team understands how frustrating it can be visiting a salon for the first time, only to leave feeling ignored, unappreciated and wearing a cut or colour nothing like the one you wanted.

Hair Airlie Beach vows to do all in their power to put the client first, making your experience one to remember for all the right reasons.

From the moment you walk through the door at Hair Airlie Beach you will be treated not like a client, but as a friend.

Your stylist will then take you through a personally designed consult to ensure you receive the hairstyle of your dreams.

Enjoy the shiatsu massage basin chairs, while your stylist works their magic.

A range of complementary beverages is on hand to ensure you remain caffeinated and hydrated.

The team offers late night appointments that can be arranged for those clients pressed for time during the day.

The salon specialises in hair colouring, with blonde work using foils and balayage techniques in popular demand.

Currently the salon offers a tailored package for clients with the Summer Blonde package, which includes a full head of foils, toner, shampoo, conditioning treatment, head massage, cut and blow dry, all for just $250.

The new owner Tamara Uebergang said the business "is a boutique hair salon offering a unique, customised, personal service.”

Hair Airlie Beach is committed to using quality Wella, Olaplex and Fanola products; to create the look that you've been searching for.

Providing a top of the range service for an affordable price is what the business is all about.

If you, like many women, look after everyone else first, Hair Airlie Beach is here to look after you.