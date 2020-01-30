Menu
Chalkies Beach walking track is now open
News

New island walking track now open

Deborah Friend
30th Jan 2020 1:52 PM
THE lookout and walking track at Chalkies Beach, on Haslewood Island, is now open.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service have announced that the new 275-metre, Class 3 stepped track is suitable for people with some bushwalking experience.

Walkers are advised to allow half an hour to make the ascent from Chalkies Beach.

They will enjoy eucalypt woodland, native grasses and diverse views from the lookout, according to a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman.

"Please be aware, commercial activity permits apply to the site," she said.

For further information, please call the QPWS office on (07) 49 625 205.

chalkies beach haslewood island qpws walking track
Whitsunday Times

