New job opportunities for aspiring tradespeople

Jazmine Cook, a first-year boilermaking apprentice at Wilmar's Plane Creek Mill, loves being able to learn something new every day in a friendly and supportive environment. Wilmar

THERE are 33 first-year apprenticeships available at Wilmar.

With applications opening Saturday, 10 spots will be available in the Mackay region for the 2020 intake.

Training and development manager Scott Young said there would be five new apprenticeships at Plane Creek Mill, one at the Sarina BioEthanol Distillery and four at the Proserpine Mill.

"I love that I get to learn something new every day, and the challenges you encounter make you a better tradesperson,” the Sarina resident said.

"I'm also constantly reminded of how far I've come since starting my apprenticeship.

"As a boilermaking apprentice I've familiarised myself with all of the different environments in the mill, including the crystalliser, syrup pump, pits, pan stage and the recovery tanks.

"I can now also confidently put together a project, carry out simple welds and have it all completed in a reasonable amount of time.”

Miss Cook said she enjoyed being part of a large, international company.

"Because Wilmar is an international business, they offer excellent opportunities alongside their apprenticeships. This is all part of the reason why I'm able to gain an enormous amount of skills and knowledge.

"Having all of these opportunities 10 minutes from home just sweetens the deal.”

At the Plane Creek Mill, there is two fitting and turning, two boilermaking and one electrical apprenticeship next year.

At the BioEthanol Distillery, there will be a boilermaking apprenticeship.

And at Proserpine, there is one position available in each of the four main trade streams - electrical, boilermaking, fitting and turning and diesel fitting.

Applications close on August 4, you can apply here.