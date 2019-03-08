New jobs to be created from Sportspark project

Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler and Dawson MP George Christensen announced at least 30 new jobs for the region.

Claudia Alp

LOCAL job hunters are set to benefit from at least 30 new jobs as part of a $2.1 million expansion to Whitsunday Sportspark.

Stage Three redevelopment is scheduled to start in April to open a sports bar and bistro on the second level of the new clubhouse, currently home to the Whitsunday Sea Eagles.

Whitsunday Sportspark president Justin Butler said 30-40 jobs would be created in the community to staff the restaurant facility and maintain the grounds.

More than 40 contractors had already been employed to work on the sportspark during Stage One redevelopment which was focused on fields, state-of-the-art lighting and irrigation, he said.

Member for Dawson George Christensen visited the Whitsundays on Tuesday to announce funding for the expansion and said more jobs were on the cards.

"There will be many more (jobs) to come with construction of the building. You're probably looking at upwards of 100,” Mr Christensen said.

Mr Butler said the sportspark always attempted to engage local contractors in order to filter the benefits of the redevelopment back into the community.

"There are specialised things that we can't get locally like the sports netting and some of the detailed stuff. But certainly, wherever a local contractor can do the job and their price is right, that's the way we go,” he said.

But while the flow-on effect of the expansion could open employment opportunities in the area, there are hopes the facility would become an ongoing revenue stream for community sporting groups.

Mr Christensen said generated income would help the sportspark to fund future upgrades to develop its own future self-sufficiency.

"When you have a good club and it's well managed they generate income. That income then gets puts back into local sports and gets put back into local community groups,” he said.

"It's community generated money for the community.”

Mr Butler expressed high hopes for the new facility and its flow-on effect in the wider Whitsunday region.

"That ongoing profit from year-to-year can be used to not only develop this facility and the sports within this facility but sport and community throughout the whole shire,” he said.

Stage Three is expected to be finished by the end of the year.