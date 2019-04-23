New kid on the block at Cannonvale service station

NEW BRAND: The Liberty Oil Australia service station in Cannonvale.

MOTORISTS driving along Shute Harbour Rd may have noticed BP Petrol Station is now a red and blue and is trading as Liberty Oil Australia.

Located on the corner of Shute Harbour Rd and Manooka Dr, the station started trading as Liberty Oil on April 14.

Of the 1,400 BP branded fuel and convenience retail sites across Australia, 1050 are BP branded but owned and operated by independent business partners.

Rampage Properties owned and operated the Cannonvale BP service station until Liberty Oil purchased the site.

Liberty Oil Australia state manager Russell Reeves said there were 350 Liberty Oil petrol stations across the country, and that they were looking 'to expand'.

The site was taken over on April 10 - and was back up and trading three days later, after a lick of paint and a new sign.

"We've kept on all the old staff, and we're planning on putting in a lot of take away food, and introducing new fuel products," he said.

Anne Perry is the longest serving of the eight staff member has been working at the station for 12 years.

She began working at the site in 2007, when it was operating as BP.

Mr Reeves said there were renovations planned for the site, and to 'watch this space.'