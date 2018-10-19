New kid on the block

MIRAGE Whitsundays is excited to officially open the doors to Mira Ambrosia, the resort's new restaurant on Friday night.

More than 50 people have been invited to attend an intimate VIP event to mark the occasion, with a selection of drinks and canapes which will be bite-sized samples of Mira Ambrosia's exciting menu.

The boutique restaurant boasts modern and comfortable styling, views over the Coral Sea, and an exquisite 'east meets west' menu.

Mira Restaurants General Manager, Pearls Tsang, said, "Ambrosia means 'the food of the Gods', and our chefs have certainly worked hard to create a menu that would embrace this meaning as well as provide guests a delightful culinary journey.”

The restaurant will complement the resort's Mira Café, opened earlier this year.

Mirage Whitsundays was significantly impacted by Cyclone Debbie last year, with major repair works impacting occupancy, and the resort's plan to incorporate a new restaurant and day spa was inevitably halted.

Mirage Whitsundays General Manager, Chris van 't Hoff, said the opening of the new restaurant will see the beginning of an exciting new era.

"We're delighted to officially launch the resort's new restaurant and we look forward to working with Mira Restaurants in providing an exceptional dining experience to our guests and members of our local community,” Mr van 't Hoff said.

The Mira Ambrosia team is looking forward to the first day of official trading to the public on Saturday.

To book contact 07 4946 6357.