New leaders believe in support and participation
NEW leaders at St Catherine’s Catholic College Primary are ready to inspire and encourage their peers after being inducted at an assembly today.
It was a nervous wait for the 2020 leadership team, who gave a speech to their schoolmates last week as to why they were the best fit for the role.
Corey Stroud, co-captain of Ignatius House, said he was ‘relieved’ when he heard his name called out after a tense weekend of waiting.
“I thought we were going to find out straight after the speeches, but when I realised we wouldn’t know until today I was a bit nervous over the weekend,” he said.
“In my speech I said I was going to try and get the people in my house to do as much as possible, without making them do anything they don’t want to do.
“I think it’s important as a leader to represent our school values, and help the people around you.”
However, Corey did admit his first time in front of the school as a leader was ‘a little scary’.
“I don’t think anyone saw it, but my legs were like jelly when I was standing up for the national anthem,” he said.
Ruby Cran, co-captain of Frayne House, agreed it was a little ‘nerve-racking’ after she was asked to lead the assembly for the first time.
The young athlete said she was excited to encourage her house to excel in everything they do.
“I’m looking forward to helping our teams this year and cheering them on,” Ruby said.
“The best way you can encourage anyone is by being supportive and that’s what I’m looking forward to.
“I think it’s important everyone feels included and gives it a-hundred-percent.”
LEADERSHIP TEAM
Frayne House
Kade Harrison
Ruby Cran
Xavier House
Finn Burke
Rufus King
McAuley House
Tess Bates
Koby Johnson-Follett
Ignatius House
Ryder Robinson
Corey Stroud