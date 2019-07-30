New lemon laws crack down on dodgy car sales

New laws come into effect from September 1 as Queensland cracks down on defective motor vehicle sales.

New laws come into effect from September 1 as Queensland cracks down on defective motor vehicle sales. contributed

NEW "lemon laws” will come into effect from September 1 as Queensland cracks down on dodgy car sales.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said this meant greater protection for people who purchased a defective car, motorbike, caravan or motorhome.

The new legislation, passed by State Parliament in April this year, lifted the limit for Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal claims from $25,000 to $100,000.

Additionally 30-day or 1000km warranties for motorists buying a vehicle more than 10 years old or with 160,000 or more on the odometer were being restored.

The reinstated protection would sit with the current statutory warranty, which provides a three month or 5000 km warranty for second-hand vehicles bought from a motor dealer that are no more than 10 years old and have travelled less than 160,000 km.

"These measures will build levels of trust in the industry and benefit the majority of motor dealers who are doing the right thing by offering best practice in terms of refunds, replacements and repairs at no cost, when a vehicle is faulty,” Mrs D'Ath said.

"When you invest in a car or a caravan, you don't expect it to be off the road for a lengthy period with all the stress and inconvenience that can cause.”

Mrs D'Ath said the Australian Consumer Law contained guarantees which protected consumers and required suppliers, among other things, to guarantee that motor vehicles were of acceptable quality and fit for purpose.

"Consumers are entitled to a refund if a product has a major failure of the consumer guarantees,” she said.

"It is important that consumers are able to have their matter heard through a court or tribunal.

"QCAT provides an easier and less expensive avenue to resolve legal disputes, so this reform will enable more buyers to enforce their rights without the need to go to court.”