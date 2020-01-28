Menu
Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen hoped the new lights at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club would draw in tourism. Image: Laura Thomas
News

New lights will help beat the heat

Laura Thomas
28th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
RACING go-carts is already quite sweaty work, but adding full sun and high levels of humidity turn this adrenaline sport into an uncomfortable undertaking.

Luckily, those with a need for speed will be able to hit the track at much more reasonable temperatures thanks to the planned installation of lights at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club.

The $480,000 project will mean events and training can take place in the late afternoon and evening to avoid peak heat.

Treasurer of the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club Tracey Stroud said the project would provide the club with more flexibility and better safety for its members and visitors.

“There was one time where we had to cancel an event due to the extreme heat and people travelled from all over, but their safety had to come above all else,” she said.

“Now, we have the opportunity to expand our operating hours as a club because of less exposure to heat and sun.

“It’s certainly a fantastic thing because when we developed the facility ten years ago it was the first multi-sport complex outside metropolitan Brisbane.

“Now we are the first in our immediate region (to have lights installed).”

The funds for the new lights came from a Community Development Grant and was announced by Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen.

Mr Christensen hoped the new lights would attract both domestic and international events to the area and boost tourism throughout the whole region.

“What this will enable is more night-time events as well as greater events to be held here including some international events,” he said.

“My understanding from talking to members with the club is it will bring international visitors, in fact there are a number of international events that are lined up.

“With the capacity to do night-time runs it’s going to attract more (visitors) to the Whitsundays and that means more tourism overall so it’s great news for the community.”

The project will be completed by the end of June weather-permitting.

community grants program george christensen mp for dawson motor sports whitsunday development whitsunday moto sports club
Whitsunday Times

