New LNP candidate lists priorities during Airlie visit

Amanda Camm is the newly-announced LNP candidate for the seat of Whitsunday. Monique Preston

THE condition of the Bruce Highway, the cost of living and water security are three major issues facing the Whitsundays in the lead-up to the next state election, according to new Liberal National Party candidate for Whitsunday Amanda Camm.

The Mackay Regional Council deputy mayor has been endorsed as the new LNP candidate to contest the seat held by Jason Costigan who was expelled from the LNP last year.

She stepped out in Airlie Beach yesterday in her first public appearance in the town in her new role.

Fronting the media with LNP Leader Deb Frecklington, Ms Camm said she was looking forward to the next 12 months as she campaigned for the state member position.

Ms Camm said it was important to her to be able to listen to the people of Airlie Beach and Proserpine, as well as those in Mackay.

She plans to finish her current local government term with Mackay Regional Council, which ends in March, before moving her focus full-time onto the Whitsunday campaign trail.

"My focus will be to be up here and be part of the community,” Ms Camm said.

"I certainly will be out and about and accessible.”

When questioned about whether she perceived Mr Costigan - who has gone on to form his own party called North Queensland First - as a political threat, Ms Camm said she felt the people of the Whitsunday electorate were calling out for a strong representative.

"I see people and speak to people and hear they want their representative to represent them and their interests,” she said.

"I think the LNP is clear about their policies.

"Major issues are around the cost of living, the cost of electricity,” she said.

Water security - particularly in relation to Urannah Dam - was another important issue for the Whitsundays, according to Ms Camm.

Fixing up the Bruce Highway was another issue high on the priority list for the LNP, Ms Camm said.