New location for loved locals

WE ARE HERE: The team at Goodness Gracious celebrating their new location.

AS MORE people choose to step away from using plastics, Helen Pike has found more people are stepping into her Goodness Gracious Health Food shop seeking alternatives.

Ms Pike, who started her health food business nine years ago, said that a decade ago there weren't many recyclable or health food options in the region.

"Now people are getting away from plastics, which I think is important because of the wastage we have. We're such a throwaway society.”

This weekend she is looking forward to celebrating the grand opening of her new shop with discounts and giveaways.

"We are very grateful to all our loyal customers who shop in-store.”

With four staff members and a new location on the Cannonvale beachfront - behind the Fat Frog Cafe - Ms Pike said she loved the new view "and coffee being delivered to the door is a bonus”.

Ms Pike said the business was located at The Whitsunday Shopping Centre for six years, however a fire two years ago and the devastation of Cyclone Debbie had been a strain.

"The fire was a year to the day before the cyclone. Half the shopping centre burnt down and was never replaced, and then the cyclone hit and the roof was still leaking up until a week before I left.

In her new shop, Ms Pike has introduced new products including organic cosmetics range Benecos, eco-brushes and plastic alternatives.

"In the organic cosmetic section we have a big range of essential oils and diffusers. It's good to have the cleansing smell in your house.

"I also love herbal teas. We've got such a vast range. My favourite is Stress Relief, which is a really nice night-time tea when you get home.”

Ms Pike also sells plenty of sauerkraut, kombucha and products for gut health.

"They're a nice addition to any meal and it's all about gut health, so it's good to put a spoonful with your meal.”

The grand opening on Saturday, March 24, from 9am-2pm, will be celebrated with giveaways and a 20per cent discount off all products.

Goodness Gracious Health Food is open daily, Monday-Friday from 9am-5.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am-2pm.