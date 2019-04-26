New-look Brahmans embark on a fresh campaign

GRUNT: Isaac Richardson was named in the front-row for the Brahmans' clash against Brothers.

A NEW-LOOK Whitsunday Brahmans open their 2019 Mackay District Rugby League A-grade campaign at home against Brothers on Saturday night.

It has been a off-season of change for the Brahmans following a straight sets finals exit in 2018.

Two trial wins, including against Townsville club Centrals, to claim the Sam Faust Shield, mean the mood is upbeat in the camp ahead of the opening round contest.

New coach Tye Ingebrigtsen announced his 17-man line-up headed by new co-captains Adam Crear and Darcy Wright.

Crear is among a raft of new faces, many of whom bring Queensland Cup pedigree.

He will line-up in the second-row with former Easts Tigers teammate Ash Little at lock.

Another ex-Tiger, James Salter, dons the number six jersey.

Fullback Augustus Rangihuna and winger Chol Chol spent time in the Melbourne Storm under-20 system.

Some of the familiar faces in the line-up are front-rowers Ivan Petelo and rising star Isaac Richardson, hooker Clint Broomham, a Northern Territory representative and playmaker Scott Evans.

Kick-off is 7pm at Les Stagg Oval, with the undercard featuring reserve grade at 5pm and under-19 at 3.30pm.

BRAHMANS LINE-UP

1. Augustus Rangihuna, 2. David Kay, 3. Karmon Power, 4. Rainer Power, 5. Chol Chol, 6. James Salter, 7. Scott Evans, 8. Ivan Petelo, 9. Clint Broomham, 10. Isaac Richardson, 11. Darcy Wright (c), 12. Adam Crear (c), 13. Ash Little. Interchange: 14. Byron Taylor, 15. Tyson Skyring, 16. Rohan Pottinger, 17. Adam Curtis. Coach: Tye Ingebrigtsen.

BROTHERS LINE-UP

1. Matt Skaife, 2. Zac Wilson, 3. Eli Bleakly, 4. Jared McGuire, 5. Josh Smith, 6. Tim Hanly, 7. Dan Boyd (c), 8. Kurt Lowe, 9. Harry Green, 10. Joss Boyton (c), 11. Zach Schill, 12. John O'Brien, 13. Darcy Head. Interchange: 14. Dan Kelly, 15. Harry Black, 16. Shaun Edwards, 17. Henry Head. Coach: Nick Swan.