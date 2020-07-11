New-look Hawks ready to roll against old footy foes

The Mackay City Hawks and Whitsunday Sea Eagles came together in celebration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round after their match at Harrup Park last season.

The Mackay City Hawks and Whitsunday Sea Eagles came together in celebration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round after their match at Harrup Park last season.

MACKAY City will usher in a new era at Great Barrier Reef Arena this weekend, when the club fields an A-Grade side sans many of the big names which made it a modern AFL Mackay powerhouse.

Read more:

Eastern Swans stalwart proof that footy isn’t all black and white

David Armitage: The little Mackay boy with big AFL dreams

‘Never say never’: AFL to consider Mackay as a host

Harrup Park’s bid to host AFL matches in Mackay

Coach Brad Best, who played key roles in the Hawks’ four premiership successes between 2011 and 2016, said the familiar faces of recent years had taken a back seat this season.

“We’ve recruited quite well – we’ve got a few blokes who got out of Victoria before they weren’t allowed to,” Best joked.

“To the older blokes, they now get to put a bit of WD40 in their joints and rest up.”

After anchoring the table in 2018, the Hawks enjoyed a resurgent 2019 campaign, narrowly missing finals.

Best said the Hawks had a “strong side on paper”, but until the action began in earnest there was no use making finals proclamations.

“We feel we have a pretty strong side on paper, but that means nothing if you can’t put it together for four quarters,” he said.

“That’s the exciting thing about Round 1 – it’s a big question mark. They (the Sea Eagles) are probably looking at themselves thinking ‘we’re a strong side’ while we’re looking at ourselves saying ‘we’re a strong side’.”

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

The Hawks and Sea Eagles will have a better idea of where they sit in the AFL Mackay A-Grade pecking order after their encounter this afternoon.

ROUND 1:

AFL Mackay – Allied Pickfords Cup

Saturday, July 11

(2.20pm) – Mackay City Hawks v Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Great Barrier Reef Arena

(3pm) – North Mackay Saints v Mackay Magpies at Van Damme Plant Hire Oval

(3pm) – Eastern Swans v Bakers Creek Tigers at Rogers Oval

AFL Mackay – Senior Reserves

Saturday, July 11

(1pm) – North Mackay Saints v Mackay Magpies at Van Damme Plant Hire Oval

(1pm) – Eastern Swans v Bakers Creek Tigers at Rogers Oval

AFL Mackay – McDonald’s Mackay Senior Women

(11.10am) – North Mackay Saints v Mackay Magpies at Van Damme Plant Hire Oval

(11.10am) – Eastern Swans v Bakers Creek Tigers at Rogers Oval

(12.20pm) – Mackay City Hawks v Moranbah Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena