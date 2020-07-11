Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mackay City Hawks and Whitsunday Sea Eagles came together in celebration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round after their match at Harrup Park last season.
The Mackay City Hawks and Whitsunday Sea Eagles came together in celebration of Sir Doug Nicholls Round after their match at Harrup Park last season.
AFL

New-look Hawks ready to roll against old footy foes

callum dick
11th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY City will usher in a new era at Great Barrier Reef Arena this weekend, when the club fields an A-Grade side sans many of the big names which made it a modern AFL Mackay powerhouse.

Read more:

Eastern Swans stalwart proof that footy isn’t all black and white

David Armitage: The little Mackay boy with big AFL dreams

‘Never say never’: AFL to consider Mackay as a host

Harrup Park’s bid to host AFL matches in Mackay

Coach Brad Best, who played key roles in the Hawks’ four premiership successes between 2011 and 2016, said the familiar faces of recent years had taken a back seat this season.

“We’ve recruited quite well – we’ve got a few blokes who got out of Victoria before they weren’t allowed to,” Best joked.

“To the older blokes, they now get to put a bit of WD40 in their joints and rest up.”

After anchoring the table in 2018, the Hawks enjoyed a resurgent 2019 campaign, narrowly missing finals.

Best said the Hawks had a “strong side on paper”, but until the action began in earnest there was no use making finals proclamations.

“We feel we have a pretty strong side on paper, but that means nothing if you can’t put it together for four quarters,” he said.

“That’s the exciting thing about Round 1 – it’s a big question mark. They (the Sea Eagles) are probably looking at themselves thinking ‘we’re a strong side’ while we’re looking at ourselves saying ‘we’re a strong side’.”

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

The Hawks and Sea Eagles will have a better idea of where they sit in the AFL Mackay A-Grade pecking order after their encounter this afternoon.

ROUND 1:

AFL Mackay – Allied Pickfords Cup

Saturday, July 11

(2.20pm) – Mackay City Hawks v Whitsunday Sea Eagles at Great Barrier Reef Arena

(3pm) – North Mackay Saints v Mackay Magpies at Van Damme Plant Hire Oval

(3pm) – Eastern Swans v Bakers Creek Tigers at Rogers Oval

AFL Mackay – Senior Reserves

Saturday, July 11

(1pm) – North Mackay Saints v Mackay Magpies at Van Damme Plant Hire Oval

(1pm) – Eastern Swans v Bakers Creek Tigers at Rogers Oval

AFL Mackay – McDonald’s Mackay Senior Women

(11.10am) – North Mackay Saints v Mackay Magpies at Van Damme Plant Hire Oval

(11.10am) – Eastern Swans v Bakers Creek Tigers at Rogers Oval

(12.20pm) – Mackay City Hawks v Moranbah Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena

afl mackay afl round great barrier reef arena harrup park mackay city hawks whitsunday sea eagles
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEASON PREVIEW: Young Lions ready to roar

        premium_icon SEASON PREVIEW: Young Lions ready to roar

        Sport What to expect, players to watch and complete fixture for Lions’ Men’s Premier League side in 2020.

        • 11th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
        Bowen in a ‘great position’ to host new military base

        premium_icon Bowen in a ‘great position’ to host new military base

        News Councillors are lobbying for Bowen to be considered as a potential location for the...

        POLICE PHOTOS: 1kg of MDMA uncovered in Airlie home

        premium_icon POLICE PHOTOS: 1kg of MDMA uncovered in Airlie home

        Crime Whitsunday Police allege more than one kilogram of the drug and drug utensils were...

        Five players to watch in new-look Magpies Crusaders

        premium_icon Five players to watch in new-look Magpies Crusaders

        Sport With just nine NPL regulars remaining in Mackay, coach Tom Ballantyne has looked to...