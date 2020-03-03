New look Race Week announced

Airlie Beach Race Week 2020 is locked in for the 6-12 August.

GET out your calenders, because the 32nd Airlie Beach Race Week has been announced with more than 11,000 people expected to join in the festivities.

The event will take place from 6-13 August and will feature some of the most scenic courses on offer in the world.

Organisers are expecting around 120 boats will take part in the week’s activities with more than 2,200 crew, family and friends accompanying them for the onshore Festival.

Race Week chairman Adrian Bram said the Whitsunday Sailing Club received feedback from boat owners at last year’s event and had taken it on-board for the 2020 installation.

“Feedback from competitors was really positive, confirming that regatta organisers are getting it right both onshore and on the water,” he said.

“We received some excellent suggestions and are making improvements in response.”

Among the improvements include merging the WSC clubhouse and the Race Week central marquee under one licence to allow the portability of food and beverages between the upstairs and downstairs venues.

A wider range of food options will also be on offer, but best of all, sponsored happy hour will be added every race day evening from 5:30 to 6:30pm at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Following the success of last years’ program, one such Happy Hour will take place on the Tuesday evening at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill with free return transport provided by Whitsundays 2 Everywhere Airport Transfers and Charters.

Entry for the Whitsunday Airlie Beach Festival of Sailing open on 1 March, 2020 and can be found online.

Race director Ross Chisholm said the first day of racing on Friday 7 August will again involve a mass start for all participants.

“Competitors really enjoy the challenge of the mass start with well over 100 yachts jostling for position on two start lines,” he said.

Entry is open for IRC Passage, One Design, Performance Racing, Performance Cruising, Non-Spinnaker, Sports Boat, Trailable Yachts, OMR Multihull and Multihull Cruising divisions. The AMS Divisions will also be added this year.

Enter now at www.abrw.com.au where you will also find the notice of race and all information.