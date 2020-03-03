Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Airlie Beach Race Week 2020 is locked in for the 6-12 August.
Airlie Beach Race Week 2020 is locked in for the 6-12 August.
News

New look Race Week announced

Laura Thomas
3rd Mar 2020 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GET out your calenders, because the 32nd Airlie Beach Race Week has been announced with more than 11,000 people expected to join in the festivities.

The event will take place from 6-13 August and will feature some of the most scenic courses on offer in the world.

Organisers are expecting around 120 boats will take part in the week’s activities with more than 2,200 crew, family and friends accompanying them for the onshore Festival.

Race Week chairman Adrian Bram said the Whitsunday Sailing Club received feedback from boat owners at last year’s event and had taken it on-board for the 2020 installation.

“Feedback from competitors was really positive, confirming that regatta organisers are getting it right both onshore and on the water,” he said.

“We received some excellent suggestions and are making improvements in response.”

Among the improvements include merging the WSC clubhouse and the Race Week central marquee under one licence to allow the portability of food and beverages between the upstairs and downstairs venues.

A wider range of food options will also be on offer, but best of all, sponsored happy hour will be added every race day evening from 5:30 to 6:30pm at the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Following the success of last years’ program, one such Happy Hour will take place on the Tuesday evening at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill with free return transport provided by Whitsundays 2 Everywhere Airport Transfers and Charters.

Entry for the Whitsunday Airlie Beach Festival of Sailing open on 1 March, 2020 and can be found online.

Race director Ross Chisholm said the first day of racing on Friday 7 August will again involve a mass start for all participants.

“Competitors really enjoy the challenge of the mass start with well over 100 yachts jostling for position on two start lines,” he said.

Entry is open for IRC Passage, One Design, Performance Racing, Performance Cruising, Non-Spinnaker, Sports Boat, Trailable Yachts, OMR Multihull and Multihull Cruising divisions. The AMS Divisions will also be added this year.

Enter now at www.abrw.com.au where you will also find the notice of race and all information.

airlie beach race week sailing whitsundays whitsunday sailing club
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      AFL cancels China game

      AFL cancels China game
      • 3rd Mar 2020 10:52 AM

      Top Stories

        TAKE TO THE SKIES: Catalina close to calling Bowen home

        premium_icon TAKE TO THE SKIES: Catalina close to calling Bowen home

        News A generous donation has meant it’s a matter of “when not if” for a Catalina plane to land in Bowen.

        Woman falls asleep, rolls car

        premium_icon Woman falls asleep, rolls car

        News A 23-year-old woman who rolled her car on the Bruce Highway after falling asleep...

        IN COURT: Name of 30+ people facing Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Name of 30+ people facing Bowen court today

        Crime Each week people appear in Bowen court on a range of offences.

        ‘Car versus truck’: Woman taken to hospital after rollover

        premium_icon ‘Car versus truck’: Woman taken to hospital after rollover

        News Emergency crews attended a rollover on the Bruce Highway