Heron Island is one of Flight Centre's Top 50 WOW Experiences for 2020
Business

New manager’s ‘extensive experience’ to boost resorts

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
NEW leadership is set to help Aldesta Hotels make Heron and Wilson islands top global resort destinations.

Andreas Supper has been announced as the new general manager for the islands.

An Aldesta Hotels spokesperson said Mr Supper would play a pivotal leadership role in the daily operations of the two resorts.

He started his new role on Saturday.

"With more than 20 years experience in the hospitality and F&B industry, Andreas has worked internationally and brings extensive experience in all aspects of facility operations," the spokesperson said.

Before this, Mr Supper was general manager of Lady Island eco resort for over six years.

"Andreas's­­ personality, extensive experience and business relationships in Australia make him a great fit for the role," they said.

"We believe that Andreas will bring invaluable ideas to improve our internal management and further improve our service quality."

