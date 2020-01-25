Menu
The proposed Shute Harbour Marina Resort (artist's impression)
New marina to be ‘one-stop-shop’ for boaties

Deborah Friend
25th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A PROGRESS update has been given on the Shute Harbour Marina Resort project, which proponents say will be a ‘one-stop-shop’ for people cruising around the Whitsundays.

The $252m development is set to include a 395-berth marina, a 100-room hotel, a commercial, retail and dining precinct, 58 managed resort dwellings with private marina berths, and a retirement resort comprising 70 apartments and club facilities.

Registrations of interest for berths – which are mixed sizes, from 10 metres to 30 metres, with a mix of mono and catamaran berths - are being accepted by Taylors Property Specialists.

So far, about 30 berths are on holding deposits.

“So that’s moving ahead really well,” Stuart Higgins, from Taylors Property Specialists, said.

“We’re working with the team on putting together the commercial sector – the shops and restaurants – and we’re just looking at what is going to be the best use there.”

Mr Higgins said the marina was in an ideal location for the islands.

“We believe the marina is going to cater for all the islands because it’s a lot closer – it saves the boats 15 to 20 minutes,” he said.

“The islands have their own infrastructure in place, with the new, upgraded Shute Harbour terminal, but the tourism operators will definitely use the marina because of the proximity and everything else on offer.

“There’s a fuel dock in the marina as well, so all the passing boats will be able to come in and fill up and go to the supermarket. They can fully provision – fuel, water, food – and there will be specialist repair businesses and auto electricians working on boats.

“It’s great for the tourism industry and charter boat industry to have a one-stop-shop so close to the islands.”

Mr Higgins said the next step would depend on pre-sales.

“With any project, in this day and age, it depends on pre-sales, which are going very well. All the approvals are in place, and the contract to build the project is in place.

“It’s just a matter of getting enough pre-sales - and we will hit that target - the way we are going, it will be sooner rather than later. It’s going to be a magnificent project for the area.”

A new website, with information about the project, would be up and running in the next couple of weeks, Mr Higgins said.

A marina has been on the table for almost two decades, with proposals for a marina development at Shute Harbour having been discussed since the late 1980s. The current site was granted a lease by the State Government in 1994.

Whitsunday Times

