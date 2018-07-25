New maritime school proposal

Bowen Boat Harbour: Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox and CEO Barry Omundson attended Australian Maritime College at the University of Tasmania in Launceston to discuss the prospect of opening a campus in Bowen.

TALKS for a potentially game-changing project in the Whitsundays took place last week with council officials travelling to Tasmania to discuss concept ideas for a new maritime college in the region.

The concept involves AMC students spending a portion of their education in the Whitsundays, to undergo practical components of their course.

These could include ship building and diesel fitting as well as water activities such as life rafting and escape training. Mr Willcox said one of the big selling points was the ideal climate.

"There is a couple of things that are attractive to them, one of them being that a section of their students' degree, which takes place in the dead of winter, could be done in our winter which is absolutely beautiful,” he said.

"The added advantage for us is to have the education building right on the harbour as it allows for that hands-on work. So students could do their theory within the centre and their practical on the water.”

The partnership would be between WRC and AMC.

Mr Willcox said the challenge would be understanding exactly what course components the Whitsundays could provide.

He said the goal of the trip was to plant a seed and see what happens from here.

Mr Willcox confirmed that AMC would put the proposal to its board, and that early discussions were positive.

"The advantage we have is that our land is not very expensive compared to big cities. That's why it's more attractive to some of these investors because we can do it cheaper,” he said.

He said council had invited representatives from AMC up to the Whitsundays so they could see what the region had to offer and added the concept had the potential for enormous economic benefits.

"They have a lot of students that attend their schools, so if we can get students to come up and study up here that will allow their families to come and visit as well,” he said.

"So I think this could be really good business for the Whitsundays.”