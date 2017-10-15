New menu is on offer

NEW MENU: The team at the Reef Gateway Hotel are proud to offer a delicious new menu.

Peter Carruthers

THERE are some new flavours bursting into the Whitsundays restaurant scene, and the Reef Gateway is where you can find them.

The Gateway has now released their "enhanced” and "updated” menu which includes some brand new feeds and the usual old favourites.

Among the new options on the table is a revamped burger section, including bacon and egg, chicken bacon and avocado, an RGH special and steak burgers served with steakhouse fries.

There is also a fresh gourmet sausage menu with some cracking options such as Texas chilli and lamb and rosemary, as well as a chip menu with classic favourites such as chips with cheese and gravy, or chips with cheese, bacon and sour cream.

Additions which will please a wide range of tastes include the monster crumbed steak, chilli prawn and bacon pasta, beef fajitas, creamy coconut and red curry mussels and beef shish kebabs.

Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins said all main meals, light meals, pizza, pasta, char grill and kids meals would come with a free salad and dessert bar.

The Gateway will now open for dinner from 5.30pm and will extend opening hours to 2am on Friday and Saturday night.

Mr Wilkins said with the Melbourne Cup approaching, the Gateway would provide an "all you can eat” seafood deluxe buffet, which will also include non seafood meat dishes.

Mums and dads looking for a quiet night out also have the options of dropping their kids into the Little Angel Zoo playground, while enjoying a pleasant and peaceful meal.

Kids will also receive a free activity bag or gift with every kids meal.

Customers on a Thursday will also be able to get a 600g steak for $2 with any other steak purchase from the main menu.

The Reef Gateway is located on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale, opposite the Cellabrations bottle shop.

For a friendly feed and a vibrant atmosphere, the venue is worth a visit.

For any inquiries, people can phone 4946 2600.