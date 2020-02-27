Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mini-moon as it appears orbiting Earth.
The mini-moon as it appears orbiting Earth.
Environment

New ‘mini-moon’ orbiting Earth

27th Feb 2020 11:54 AM

A NEW "mini-moon" has been discovered orbiting the Earth, but it might not stick around for long.

The mini-moon, believed to be an asteroid, is what's known as a "temporarily captured object" (TCO), one that has entered the Earth's orbit but is likely to exit it back into the solar system.

The latest TCO, roughly 2-3.5 metres in diameter, was discovered by the NASA-backed Catalina Sky Survey at the University of Arizona.

RELATED: Man dies trying to prove Earth is flat

The mini-moon as it appears orbiting Earth.
The mini-moon as it appears orbiting Earth.

RELATED: Elon Musk's racy new rocket design

The program monitors the skies for potentially dangerous objects that come near Earth, and recently detected one it believes began orbiting Earth around three years ago.

The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory's Minor Planet Center announced the find on Tuesday.

Researchers Kacper Wierzchos and Theodore Pruyne made the discovery earlier this month and shared details on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Smithsonian said "the object is temporarily bound to the Earth" but "further observations and dynamical studies are strongly encouraged" to figure out exactly what it is and where it came from.

It's only the second time an asteroid has begun orbiting the Earth, according to Mr Wierzchos

RELATED: Scientists' new plan to find alien life

The Catalina Sky Survey detected another asteroid orbiting Earth in 2006, but that asteroid might have also been space junk.

Its orbit appeared similar to spent rocket boosters from past space missions.

More Stories

Show More
astronomy offbeat science technology

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
      • 27th Feb 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        New school aircon promise as thousands sweat it out

        premium_icon New school aircon promise as thousands sweat it out

        Education See the list of haves and have nots in Queensland

        • 27th Feb 2020 11:21 AM
        $5m for restoring reefs, providing wildlife safe havens

        premium_icon $5m for restoring reefs, providing wildlife safe havens

        Environment The money will be used to establish a network of island refuges for marine and...

        • 27th Feb 2020 11:00 AM
        ‘He’s my son’: mum talks about terrifying attack

        premium_icon ‘He’s my son’: mum talks about terrifying attack

        Crime Glenella mother watched as her son was jailed