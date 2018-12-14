Prices rises revealed for 2019 model Mitsubishi Triton

MITSUBISHI has adopted a safety-first approach to its vital new Triton ute as it aims to close the gap to Toyota's HiLux and Ford's Ranger.

The new Triton will have more driver safety aids than any ute on the market. The list of available tech includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure and blind spot warning, automatic high-beam dipping, rear cross traffic alert and a bird's-eye view camera for parking,

It also introduces new tech to detect unintended acceleration and kill power if it senses a potential crash.

Most of the safety equipment is reserved for the more family-focused GLS grade but an $800 optional pack including AEB and lane departure warning will be available on workhorse derivatives.

The extra protection comes at a cost, as prices rise by between $500 and $3000 across the range.

The Mitsubishi Triton is looking to bridge the sales gap with Toyota and Ford.

That brings the range-topping XLS Premium - previously called the Exceed - to a recommended retail price of $51,990, edging closer to the SR5 HiLux and Ranger XLT, which hover around the mid-$50,000 mark.

Offsetting the price rise is an introductory deal that includes a tempting seven-year, 150,000km warranty and four years of free roadside assistance. The deal will be available until June 30.

Mitsubishi has long sold the Triton as a value proposition with sharp drive-away deals but chief operating officer Tony Principe says the tech-laden XLS Premium can now compete on its own terms against the SR5 and XLT big guns.

An introductory seven-year warranty will tempt lots of potential buyers.

"If you look at the market, we dominate the $35,000 to $40,000 range," he says. "We're probably getting 50 per cent market share. We haven't really had much product in that $40,000-plus range."

Apart from the new look, the Triton has been raised slightly for better clearance and off-road ability. The engine has been tweaked to provide better response off the mark, particularly when laden or towing.

More expensive models are fitted with terrain response tech to adjust throttle response and traction control to cope with different surfaces including mud, sand and rocks.

The Triton is jam packed full of safety gear.

Inside, there is more padding and softer-touch materials, in keeping with its dual role as a workhorse and family vehicle. More thought has been given to rear passengers. There are new USB connections, a rear smartphone tray and vents incorporated into the roof pump air into the second row.

The extra equipment, revised gearing and a more realistic fuel consumption test standard has led to an increase in fuel consumption from 7.6L/100km to 8.6L.

The other bad news is a drop in payload of roughly 60kg to 900kg.

The Triton’s cabin has gone a bit more upmarket.

With Triton leading the way, Mitsubishi is on track for a sales record this year. In the combined ute and SUV market, it trails only Toyota and this success has moved it past Ford and Holden into No. 4 spot.

The brand has all but abandoned conventional cars - the last Lancers will roll out of dealerships early in the New Year, leaving the Mirage as the sole passenger car.