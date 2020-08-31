Menu
Vintage Kiss owners Paris and Brodie West have spent $8000 transforming a horse float into an eclectic travelling bar, fully equipped with glasses, cocktail shakers, dispensers and ice buckets. Picture: Louise Starkey
Business

New mobile bar can offer drinks on the go

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
31st Aug 2020 5:19 PM
Subscriber only

A WHITE dress, two rings and a bar full of booze are the key ingredients for a fun wedding day.

But for many outdoor weddings, finding a bar that can travel to the party is an impossibility.

Vintage Kiss owner Paris West said she and her husband struggled to find something that could cater to their wedding needs.

So they built their own.

"We had a need for it when we were planning our wedding," Mrs West said.

The Marian cafe owners spent $8000 transforming a horse float into an eclectic travelling bar, fully equipped with glasses, cocktail shakers, dispensers and ice buckets.

 

The owners of Marian cafe Vintage Kiss have turned this mobile horse float into a travelling bar.
Mrs West said the fully-serviced bar on wheels also included a sink, power and lighting.

"All they need to do is provide the alcohol and a bartender," she said.

Mrs West said the country-style bar melded perfectly with most Mackay wedding venues.

She said by late 2019 their labour of love was complete, but COVID-19 restrictions quickly knocked out more than 20 weddings they had booked in.

 

Brodie West and Paris West, owners of Vintage Kiss cafe located at Melba House in Marian.
Mrs West said the mobile bar had only been used twice since it was built.

But a relaxation of some restrictions and an increase in COVID-19 safe areas meant the horse float could start touring the region again.

Ms West said the float was used in its first wedding since the pandemic hit, at Note Park, Homebush, this weekend.

She joked the mobile bar was the only acceptable way to drink and drive.

