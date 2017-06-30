22°
New moon has grunter biting

30th Jun 2017 1:22 PM
Steve Silverthorn with a monster gold spot cod. A stupendously good catch on 12lb line with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.
Steve Silverthorn with a monster gold spot cod. A stupendously good catch on 12lb line with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Reef

THE relentless south-east winds have continued over most of the last week making a trip to the reef a little bumpy. Those making the effort were rewarded with good reports of reef fish taken. A few Spanish mackerel taken over the dark moon and hopefully the numbers will improve over the next month.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Rock walls

WHITING and flathead have been caught in good numbers off Cannonvale Beach using peeled prawns for the whiting and soft plastics for the flathead. Casting surface lures during the late afternoon has been providing great fun on some decent sized queenfish.

Using live bait will work with salmon and grunter getting into the mix. Abel Point rock wall and under Coral Sea jetty is fishing well for grunter, fingermark and the odd mangrove jack mostly taken on pilchard baits.

Islands

EVEN with the bigger tides, the islands continue to fish very well.

The mackerel have come onto the chew with Narra Inlet, Mackerel Bay and Hannah Point all producing some good fish.

The tides made fishing the bottom a bit tricky over the past weekend but there have been reports of good coral trout and sweetlip in the shallower waters.

Those who gave the deeper water a go were rewarded with nice red emperors and nannygai.

With tides easing off during this week fishing for some tasty reef fish should only improve.

Steve Silverthorn with a monster gold spot cod. A stupendously good catch on 12lb line with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.
Steve Silverthorn with a monster gold spot cod. A stupendously good catch on 12lb line with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Rivers

CRABS numbers have tapered off slightly but checking your pots regularly, every 45 minutes to an hour and moving them around should see a couple more crabs in the esky.

Fishing the shallow banks, gutters and rock bars is still the best bet if barramundi is your target species.

Snags, bends and points that break up the current or form a back eddy will also be worth a cast or two for salmon and barramundi.

Shallow sand bars are producing some quality whiting for those fishing prawn baits with a few flathead being taken on shallow diving lures and soft plastics.

Nena Mudgee caught her biggest fish ever! This Spanish mackeral on a hand line !
Nena Mudgee caught her biggest fish ever! This Spanish mackeral on a hand line !

Peter Faust Dam

THE dam fished a little slow over the weekend but some good fish were caught.

Slow trolling, repeat, slow trolling the main basin did the trick for most who caught fish.

Persistence was the key to catching fish up in the sticks.

Working areas thoroughly and putting in the casts with three metre hard body lures worked super slow with lots of twitches and pauses proved the downfall of these snag dwelling fish.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Mal Kimpton catches a nice Spaniard in the Whitsundays last week.
Mal Kimpton catches a nice Spaniard in the Whitsundays last week.

Hydeaway Bay/Dingo Beach

THE crabs have quietened down a little in numbers but the quality being caught is right up there.

Also in the estuaries, reports are coming in of some big fat prawns being caught.

It's also that time of the year to be smashing a few flathead in the creeks.

Try casting small soft plastics and move around until you locate pockets of the fish.

On the reef fishing scene the coral trout have clammed up a little since the new moon but the grunter and the nannygai are starting to fire up in the deeper water, fresh strip baits have been bringing these fish undone.

The pelagic scene has been inconsistent over the last week.

The Spanish mackerel haven't kicked into gear properly as yet but we have enjoyed a couple of nice sessions chasing some big golden trevally.

To catch these fish, try and locate bait schools close inshore in the shallows and then either cast or troll small hard body lures for some light tackle fun.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing

Topics:  fishing outdoor living whitsundays

