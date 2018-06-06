New multi-lane boat ramp announced at Shute Harbour

REDEVELOPMENT: A new five lane boat ramp has been announced at Shute Harbour.

REDEVELOPMENT: A new five lane boat ramp has been announced at Shute Harbour.

A new five lane boat ramp was announced at Shute Harbour on Monday morning to address the inadequacy of recreational boat launching facilities in the Whitsundays.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, announced the agreement between state and local governments to secure the new location for recreational boating use.

"As most Queensland boaties would know, flat foreshore land in key locations for building new recreational boating infrastructure is rarely available,” Mr Bailey said.

"Securing this prime foreshore land within Shute Harbour for a brand-new facility is a win for all boaties who either live or visit the beautiful Whitsundays.”

The Queensland Government has partnered with the Whitsunday Regional Council to deliver the project ensuring that it fits within the Shute Harbour Restoration Project which includes reconstruction and resilience works.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the Council was excited to partner with the Queensland Government on yet another vital infrastructure project for the region.

"It's another important piece of the Shute Harbour Restoration and will provide a great balance of recreational and commercial use at that facility once completed,” he said.

"The Whitsundays is a haven for boaties so this new multi-lane boat ramp ticks all the boxes in adding to the region's liveability for our 35,500 residents.”

Construction will also begin at the Airlie Beach Foreshore in late July as part of the $6.3million Foreshore Revitalisation Project

During the Foreshore construction, the Airlie Beach and Cruise Ship markets will be temporarily moved along Coconut Grove across the road from their current location as of July 28.

The revitalisation will include a high-quality seaside environment for residents and visitors,

an improved market stall area with extra lighting, 65 new sealed carparks, a sound stage, a tourist bus hub, refurbished amenities block, and a new shaded playground.

Other works to be carried out include extensive new landscaping and seating throughout the Foreshore area between the Sailing Club and the Lagoon precinct.