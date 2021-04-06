Menu
News

New mum caught driving stolen car to Caboolture

Ross Irby
6th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
AN Ipswich woman busted driving a stolen car also helped herself to premium fuel along the way, a court heard this week.

The law caught up with Katelyn Aldred, who blamed a former boyfriend for stealing the car when she faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Katelyn Rose Aldred, 22, a disability pensioner from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful use of a stolen motor vehicle on February 15; and stealing premium petrol worth $72 at Caboolture Puma service station on February 15.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O'Shea said the car was reported stolen by a woman at 3.20pm on February 14.

The woman had left the engine running when she parked on the driveway of a Gailes house to briefly go inside.

The vehicle was spotted at 7pm the following day at a Puma service station at Caboolture.

The court heard Aldred pumped $72.39 worth of premium petrol, then drove off without paying.

Police viewed CCTV and identified Aldred.

On March 16 police telephoned Aldred and requested that she attend Goodna police station.

"When interviewed she said her ex-partner Jack had stolen it from Gailes for them to drive around in," Snr Const. O'Shea said.

"She said she filled it up with fuel but had no money. She gave no more information to the police."

At the time Aldred was subject to a supervised probation order for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Aldred had been forthright about the offence, and had reportedly been doing well on the probation order.

Mr Hoskin said if the charges had been dealt with at the same time she was in court in July on other charges it would have been part of the probation order.

"Her former partner, he is now in jail," Mr Hoskin said.

"She instructs the relationship is well and truly over.

"She has recently become a full-time mum with a baby boy in March."

Magistrate David Shepherd said Aldred received a three-month probation order last time.

He convicted and sentenced her to another nine-month probation order, saying that in effect it adds another six months to what she is now doing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

