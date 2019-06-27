New North Qld insurer promises a top premium deal

A NEW insurer is promising to return fairness to the long-suffering people of North Queensland to bring down their premiums.

Brisbane-based Sure Insurance, headed by former RACQ CEO Bradley Heath, is set to launch next month and is being underwritten by big US insurer Liberty.

"When it comes to home insurance, things haven't been fair for a long time in northern Queensland," Sure says on a just launched website.

"From Bundaberg to the Cape, whole areas have been penalised, overcharged or flat-out dismissed because of their proximity to cyclone, flood and bushfire areas.

"At Sure, we look at your home, where it sits, how it's built and what you've added to protect it. In other words, we look for ways to help you save on your home and contents insurance - not for reasons for you to pay more."

A company spokesman declined to comment yesterday, saying it was still preparing for its launch, but insurance campaigner Margaret Shaw said it was refreshing to hear an insurer acknowledge what regulators were already saying.

"They are mirroring what the ACCC have said that we have been abandoned and are being overcharged. That's interesting coming from a former manager of the RACQ," Ms Shaw said.

An interim inquiry report by the ACCC released last December found that not only are insurance premiums considerably higher in Northern Australia, they have risen at a faster rate - shooting up 130 per cent in real terms between 2008 and 2018, compared with an average 50 per cent rise in the rest of the country.

It says extreme weather in NQ and the cost of servicing this area are partly to blame - but that moves by insurers to assess risk and set premiums at an individual address level, rather than pool risks across regions, is also a factor.

Sure Insurance says fairness starts by looking at people's specific risks, not general ones.

"If you live in a high-risk area, we'll speak to you to find out more about your home before quoting. Through this approach, we provide a fair assessment that's tailored to you and your home," it says.

Sure is promising automatic flood cover and storm insurance that includes automatic cover for storm surge.

On mitigation, it will provide up to 10 per cent off cyclone premiums for homes with window shutters and up to 30 per cent off for homes with full roof replacements. A mid-July launch is planned.