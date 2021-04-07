Menu
A new Gel Blaster playing field has been approved for Cannonvale. Picture: File
News

New outdoor gel blaster field approved for Whitsundays

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
7th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Whitsundays region will soon have a new tourist attraction with the council signing off on a gel blaster playing field in Cannonvale.

At least 30 car parks will be built at 29 Carlo Drive to service the two outdoor fields at 48 Paluma Road including a 40m by 20m “Competition Field” and a 100m by 40m “Ultimate Squirmish” zone.

“These fields will be moved and redesigned to allow recovery from wear and tear and also to create variety,” documents submitted to Whitsunday Regional Council stated.

The applicant said 20 blasters would be available for hire in blocks of about three hours with up to 30 players able to play during midweek sessions and up to 50 on weekends.

Plans for the gel blasting field at Cannonvale. Picture: Documents submitted to Whitsunday Regional Council
Documents stated the Cannonvale site was selected for its proximity to Airlie Beach, its flat land and to keep the gel blasters away from the general public’s view.

“These blasters are quite realistic in appearance and the last thing the authorities need is someone reporting ‘a large group of people holding automatic weapons’,” documents stated.

The owner stated players, including backpackers and international tourists, would likely take 10-seater maxi taxis to travel to the facility.

Plans for the gel blasting field at Cannonvale. Picture: Documents submitted to Whitsunday Regional Council
The council stated players must then use the “clearly defined pathway” not deviating at any time to make their way to the staging area and onto the playing fields.

“Participants arriving at the site must keep gel-blasting weaponry concealed until they have reached the clearly defined staging area,” approval documents stated.

“Similarly, participants leaving the site must conceal weapons at the staging area prior to leaving the site and entering the parking area.”

Whitsunday Times

