NEW OWNERS: End of an era as brothers move on

END OF AN ERA: Paul and Mick Faust said they would be nowehere without the support of their incredble staff, and loyal customers. Georgia Simpson

A NEW chapter has begun in Proserpine as Mick and Paul Faust have bowed out of the family business.

Monday was the official last day for Faust IGA as the Proserpine community knows it.

Brothers Paul and Mick have worked side-by-side for 22 years within a business that has been in their family for more than a century.

"It's the end of an era,” Mick told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

Australian-owned Peries Group has bought the supermarket and the Faust IGA will be the 12th supermarket in their realm.

Peries Group owners Francis Peries and Mirko Zlatkovic said there were no plans at this stage to change the name of the supermarket and all staff were being retained.

Mick said the pair were "broken” after decades of 14-hour days, but although it had been hard, it was also incredibly rewarding.

It's an emotional time for the pair and Mick and Paul said they would miss their staff and loyal customers.

They were proud to be leaving behind a legacy.

"What we have achieved is certainly not easy in the current economic climate,” Mick said.

"We had to pay back huge amounts of money, within a time frame, to achieve our goals.

"And the competition is fierce - in an area with three Woolworths, one Coles and a Big W and all the rest of it - it's fierce.”

There was always a succession plan in place in regards to the business but the matter was all about timing and Mick and Paul felt the time was right.

"We've accomplished a hell of a lot and we're leaving the town with a state-of-the-art facility,” Mick said.

That was their plan from the start, to leave the town with an award-winning supermarket. Mick and Paul admitted it saddened them a bit that there was no family to take on the business but at the same time they were happy their children had paved their own paths.

"They're doing their own things,” Paul said.

"It's different to what Mick and I were bought up with.”

One of the oldest businesses in town, the supermarket employs about 70 staff.

"We'd be nowhere without them,” Mick said.

As for their first weeks of retirement, the pair were planning to "ease into it”.

Mick, 59, and Paul, 57, looked forward to enjoying the simple things in life, such as spending time with their families, the odd bit of fishing and gardening.

Mr Zlatkovic said the group was looking forward to getting to know the community.

"All the stores in our group are in regional areas,” he said.

Mr Zlatkovic said the Fausts had worked very hard to build the business.

"We feel privileged to carry that on,” he said.