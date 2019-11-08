New owners snap up Coast's biggest funeral firm

Gregson and Weight in Buderim is one of four funeral places and three cremators involved in the acquisition.

MARKET-leading Sunshine Coast funeral directors Gregson & Weight will be acquired by ASX-listed Propel Funeral Partners after the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission today found no objection to the deal.

Propel currently operated one funeral director business under the Premium Funerals brand and the Buderim Crematorium.

Gregson & Weight, which was started by John and Jeanette Gregson in 1971 now has sites at Caloundra, Buderim, Nambour, and Noosaville, all of which have cremators, and Buderim.

Mrs Gregson died last Friday night, two months after her 80th birthday.

"Mum, dad and the rest of our family have spent a lot of time considering who we could best trust to build on the success and reputation our family and staff have worked so hard to create over the years," son Royce Gregson said.

"We have been monitoring Propel's progress and have been impressed with what they have achieved both here in Australia and in New Zealand, and their 'business as usual' approach appeals to us, as it has done with other industry leaders.

"We're pleased that our dedicated and loyal staff will be joining a supportive and growing funeral operator.

"We appreciate the support provided to us by our client families, loyal staff and friends over many years and we are confident the business will continue to retain their trust.

"My family and I look forward to our ongoing involvement with Gregson & Weight and the wider funeral industry."

Propel Funeral Partners is the second largest provider of death care services in Australia.

In a release, the ACCC said it had found the proposed acquisition would be "unlikely to result in a substantial reduction in competition in the supply of funeral director services in the Sunshine Coast region".

"Propel and Gregson & Weight predominantly focus on different customer segments and there is limited current competition between them," ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said.

"Gregson & Weight currently has the majority of the market and is the clear market leader in the Sunshine Coast region, while Propel has a small presence. We don't believe the market will be significantly altered as a result of the acquisition."

Buderim Crematorium provided cremation services to 'third party' funeral directors, who do not have their own cremation facilities.

"We examined this potential for rivals to be denied access to Buderim Crematorium closely, but because alternative crematorium options are available, we consider that Propel is unlikely to have incentives to prevent access for third party funeral directors after the acquisition," Mr Ridgeway said.