New owners for local Whitsunday business

FIRST DAY: Bowen Sportspower Assistant Manager Theresa Hutchinson, happy customers Iain and Linda and Store Manager Margaret Need celebrated their first day on Tuesday.

THERE might be some new faces at a Bowen business but their commitment to the local community is as strong as ever.

Bowen Sportspower owners Sharryn and Graham Lane have decided to leave the business and focus on retirement from retail.

It's a bittersweet moment after 20 years in the local community, but the new owners are prepared to continue on their legacy and build the well-known local business.

With more than 65 years experience in retail, there's no doubting that they know what they're doing, but it's set to be a family affair.

New owners, Adam and Phillipa Need have successfully run retail stores and franchises across Sydney and are excited to get on board with the local business.

However, new operations manager and mother to Adam, Margaret Need, might be a familiar face to many having already worked at Sportspower for almost seven years.

"Our family has a deep history in Bowen with over 100 years of personal connection to the region," Ms Need said.

"My grandparents moved from Silkwood to Bowen in 1915 and my grandfather George Burton worked on the telegraph. They had five sons who were all raised in Bowen.

"Mum and Dad then had 14 children and 12 of them were born and raised in Bowen.

"Family is something that is important to us and it's great that myself, my son Adam and his wife Philippa - which I might add we get along like a house on fire - are able to bring that to Bowen."

With so many years in retail experience between them, Mrs Need said there would be some positive changes implemented to help customers and the community.

Planned changes include doubling their brands and stocked range, introducing loyalty systems for locals and revamping their focus on great customer service.

"We really want to make this a shop for the community, so we'd love people to reach out and tell us what they would like to see," she said.

"For example, we've had people talk to us about darts and dart accessories, which is a range we wouldn't have thought about.

"We're keeping on the same team though as we really want to foster that community feel."

Mrs Need said that they didn't want to change anything major except adding value to the community.

The business is looking to become more involved in local sports, including junior sports, and is planning to add a toddler and children range.

"We really want to support our sporting communities all the way from Bowen to Collinsville and even beyond," Ms Need said.

"We're stocking golfing brand Golf Goddess, which was started by a couple of Bowen women to help support another local run business.

"We're so grateful for everything Sharryn and Graham did for the business and we can't wait to add on to that."

