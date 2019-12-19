NEW OWNERS: Pair ready to bring people back to nature

FAMILY AFFAIR: Pictured on board Scamper are Isabella Vickery, Sarah Vickery, with baby Olivia, and Tim Vickery, who are now running Whitsunday Island Camping Connection.

WHITSUNDAY ISLAND Camping Connection has been taken over by a Whitsundays couple with decades of on-water experience between them.

Tim and Sarah Vickery are both skippers in the industry and have worked for popular day tour company Ocean Rafting as chief skippers for more than eight years, as well as working on the water for many more years.

Now, the couple - who met while working for Ocean Rafting and married in June last year - have big plans to share their local knowledge and love of the marine environment with their clients.

Whitsunday Island Camping Connection operates ‘Scamper’ - a 10-metre aluminium barge, surveyed to carry up to 34 passengers plus luggage.

The high-speed vessel, with a shallow draft and excellent manoeuvrability, is designed to run up on the beach and drop campers, and their camping gear, at their chosen National Park campsite so they can enjoy the Whitsunday Islands at their own pace.

The couple are hoping that their experience gained from working on the water most of their lives – and their wealth of knowledge about the Whitsunday Islands and surrounds - can provide guests with memorable moments.

“We are very excited about our new venture and can’t wait to get clients back to nature,” Mrs Vickery said.

“Tim and I worked together at Ocean Rafting as skippers for over eight years, so we have worked alongside each other for a long time.

“We have both learnt so much from owners Peter and Jan and will take what we have learnt into making our business an amazing experience for travellers, while respecting the environment and educating guests.

“I was also Ocean Rafting’s environmental manager and I have now qualified as a Master Reef Guide as part of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s new program, which teaches the ‘best of the best’ in the tourism industry how to use interpretative skills to give guests an amazing experience and teach them a little about the reef.

“We hope to turn the business into a high standard tour operation within the Great Barrier Marine Park and become eco-certified.”

Whitsunday Island Camping Connection is not the couple’s only new venture, as they also have a new baby girl, Olivia, born last September, as well as a 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, who Tim has cared for since she was two.

Tim operated water sports from a young age on the Whitsunday islands and mainland, and spent many years sailing with his father, Roger Vickery, who has won many world-class races. Sarah’s family, meanwhile, pioneered Australia’s whale watching business, in Hervey Bay, which she was involved with until moving to Airlie Beach.

For more information visit here.