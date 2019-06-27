New park will include lakeside pavilion and amphitheater

GREEN SPACE: A lakeside pavilion and amphitheater are among those items earmarked for the 4.5 hectare park, situated in the Whitsunday Lakes Estate.

A LOCAL park facelift is well and truly underway with the approval of the Cannonvale Park Master Plan continuing the rejuvenation of the Whitsunday region.

A lakeside pavilion and amphitheater are among those items earmarked for the 4.5 hectare park, situated in the Whitsunday Lakes Estate.

The parkland was taken over by Whitsunday Regional Council in the 2016/17 financial year, from the Whitsunday Lakes Estate developers and has been in development and planning stages since.

With the adoption of the masterplan, the future long-term plan for the park is now able for the public to see.

Stage 1 of the project, worth $770,000, is nearing completion and has seen the construction of BBQ's, shelters, pathways, playground, a new car park, toilet blocks and a half basketball court.

Funded with $745,000 allocated from the Works for Queensland program, stage 2 of the program is ramping up to begin next financial year.

Stage 2 of the project will see a rejuvenation of the boardwalk around the lake, landscaping, seating, signage and preliminary works on a community meadow.

Once completed, funding will be sought for a third stage that will include a lake pavillion and the development of the community meadow and amphitheatre project.

Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson said that he was delighted with the masterplan and couldn't wait to see the next stage of the park take life.

"The community has been utilising the current works on the park and adopting this master plan lets them see the vision that we have for the space," said Mr Petterson.

"This has been a personal passion of mine since I was voted in, and I really think that the community will benefit from the parkspace.

The park space has been designed to provide an area for all ages to enjoy, with Mr Petterson saying the park will flow in to different zones.

"If you look at how the park is designed, it will flow from group to group," Mr Petterson said.

"The start of the park will be for your younger children, then when you get to the basketball court area you have an older area. From there it will flow into an area of parkland more suited for families to walk through."

Additional to the Cannonvale Park development, work has begun In May on the Waite Creek Restoration Project which Mr Petterson said would help to reinvigorate the parkland.

"Included in the Waite Creek project is the reprofiling of about 800 metres of creek bank to restore the eroding banks, which will now be revegetated with 5,500 native plant species," said Mr Petterson.

"With the creek flowing better it will also help the quality of the lake.

"The soil from the Waite Creek project is also being used to spread across the park which will help to level the soil for future projects."

It is hoped that the park will be completed by the end of the 2020/21 financial year.