New peanut butter has Kingaroy flavour

LOCALS BENEFIT: South Burnett farmer Peter Howlett is one farmer to benefit from Bega's new peanut butter.

THERE is a new peanut butter competing to be the family favourite, and the best part is the 100 per cent Australian product features Kingaroy peanuts.

The Simply Nuts peanut butter range is the first fully vertically integrated peanut butter brand to be launched by Bega Cheese since its acquisition of the Peanut Company of Australia in 2018.

Bega Foods executive general manager Adam McNamara said the company was proud to support Queensland peanut farmers and deliver consumers an Australian product.

"After purchasing the Peanut Company of Australia, Bega has been actively working to support farmers to increase the supply of peanuts here in Australia," he said.

"We're committed to helping strengthen the future of what potentially has been a fragile primary industry in Queensland."

It is also the first product to embrace the Bega peanut brand to bring the 'farm to plate' philosophy to life.

"Bega's new Simply Nuts offers an Australian owned, grown and made natural peanut butter that delivers on taste and we're really proud of what the product represents," McNamara said.

"We're looking forward to continuing to explore and innovate in this space and help farmers grow the industry."

Since Bega Cheese's acquisition of PCA, the company has helped innovate a number of peanut products, including their Mitey Aussie Nuts from the Picky Picky Peanuts range.

"We have aspirations to grow the Picky Peanuts brand and therefore the growth of peanuts in Kingaroy will be important for our supply aspirations there," McNamara said.

"We are actively working with the farmers and growers in the region to increase supply of peanuts and importantly in expanding our brand."

With a strong tradition of partnering with Australian farmers, Bega Cheese continues to work to deliver consumers good quality, locally made products.

Simply Nuts peanut butter is now available in all major supermarkets in smooth, crunchy and rustic grind.

The peanut butter is sold in a glass jar to encourage customers to recycle.