Technology

New phone tower offers alternative to Telstra

Tara Miko
3rd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A new phone tower will give residents a choice when choosing their telco and boost connectivity in Slade Point and beyond.

The tower on Anvil St will deliver Optus’ best 4G mobile coverage to Slade Point and builds on the company’s $2.6 million investment in the Mackay region over the past 12 months.

That includes new sites in Slade Point North, Glenden, Hamilton Island Airport and Mackay’s southeast.

Optus Territory general manager for north and central Queensland Dave Morrissey said the new site offered competition and choice for Slade Point.

“Our coverage in the Mackay region continues to go from strength to strength and we are thrilled to be doing above and beyond when it comes to increase Optus’ network coverage footprint outside metropolitan areas,” he said.

“We understand the importance for customers to have strong mobile coverage where they are working, living and travelling and this new site will play a key role in helping to facilitate this across the Mackay region.

“With borders open to sunny Queensland, more Aussies can experience the beauty of Slade Point.”

