LNP's New plan to overthrow Trad

JACKIE Trad is facing renewed pressure in her marginal South Brisbane electorate in the wake of the integrity crisis over her investment property with the LNP vowing to redouble efforts to oust her at next year's State Election.

The Sunday Mail can reveal the LNP will seek to capitalise on the saga by asking their party members to donate money to help fund their campaign against her and the Palaszczuk Government.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk thinks this is the end of the matter. We know it's not. Queenslanders know it's not," an email to members seeking a $40 campaign donation reads,

It is also standing by its decision to direct its voters to preference the Deputy Premier last on How-to-Vote cards, below the Greens.

Ms Trad revealed on Friday she was standing by her decision to remain in the seat - which she holds with a margin of just 3.55 per cent - rather than switching to a safer Labor electorate like Toohey to ensure she remains in Parliament after the October 31, 2020 poll.

The Greens also believe the saga is hurting Ms Trad.

"I've heard from a lot of residents who are concerned about Jackie's investment properties," Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri said.

Cr Sri said his party was already looking "very strong" in South Brisbane due to its policies.

"The broader problem here is that politicians who hold lots of investment properties are always going to have a conflict of interest when it comes to urban planning issues.

"This isn't really about Jackie - it's about a broken political system more generally."

Queensland Labor state secretary Julie-Ann Campbell, however, said the only way the Greens could win was through their "sweetheart deal with the LNP and Deb Frecklington".

"Deb Frecklington must explain why she's done a deal with the Greens," she said.

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad faces a battle to retain her South Brisbane seat. Picture: Peter Wallis

It comes amid some caucus unrest over Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's decision not to punish Ms Trad further for breaching the Cabinet and Ministerial handbooks and for the damage her integrity crisis has caused Labor.

The Deputy Premier and Treasurer was stripped of Cross River Rail but has retained her dual roles and has been appointed acting Premier this week.

Several MPs have expressed concern over the decision, worried Labor was wasting political capital saving Ms Trad when it was already facing an uphill battle to retain government in the wake of Labor's brutal drubbing at the May Federal Election.

Caucus was also not consulted on the strategy to deal with the integrity crisis.

Griffith University political science expert Dr Paul Williams said Ms Trad's chances of winning the seat were "very, very slim" regardless of the integrity issue.

He predicted that the LNP's preference arrangement would help push the Greens over the line in the South Brisbane electorate in 2020.

"She can't win her seat back," he said.

"It's a forgone conclusion."