New plans for controversial brewery, koala hospital site

THE HILL: The proposed location of the new development in Bangalow submitted to Byron Shire Council. Byron Shire Council

A NEW $2.9 million development near Bangalow would include a child care centre for 100 children, a depot, pool and recreational facilities.

The proposal replaces plans for a controversial tourism development and koala hospital on Hinterland Way, which was scrapped after it was criticised by local wildlife organisations.

The original DA, valued at $10 million, also included a brewery.

Ardill Payne and Partners submitted the new application to Byron Shire Council on behalf of property owner Lewis Haigh at the end of May, but documents regarding the project were only made public recently.

The project, to be located in Pioneers Crescent at Bangalow, has an estimated cost of $2.9 million, according to the council's documents.

Permissions were sought for a bulk store depot, an agricultural produce building and an area for future agricultural use, a garden centre, a hydrotherapy pool, outdoor pool complex and a childcare centre.

The depot facility would be be used as a "storage and distribution building", while the garden centre would be a retail space "with ancillary kitchen, bar and dining" areas.

The gym, hydrotherapy pool complex and outdoor lap pool, plus the rest of the buildings, means that the project's expected daily water usage for the site is approximately 63,000 litres.

The child care centre will be located in the southern side of the site, a single-storey building of 1012sqm operating from 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday, to accommodate a maximum of 100 children within five individual rooms.

Within the recreation facility, the outdoor pool and ancillary pool complex, plus the hydrotherapy pool, would operate from 6am to 7pm Monday to Sunday.

The gym, projected to be on 249sqm, would operate 5am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 7am to 7pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

The garden centre, to be located in 608sqm, will include indoor and outdoor display areas for the retailing of plants, landscaping and gardening supplies and equipment.

Ardill Payne and Partners were contacted but declined to comment.