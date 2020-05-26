Menu
Blacks Beach is the longest beach in the Mackay region.
New play equipment for Corella Way Park

Mel Frykberg
26th May 2020 5:00 AM
COUNCIL has started installing new play equipment in Corella Way Park, allowing the park’s playground area to be reopened to residents living in Blacks Beach.

The new equipment will cater to smaller children and includes a play combo featuring slippery slides and roofed cubby house, a basket swing set and spring toy rocker.

The park’s mature trees will be retained to provide shade over the play area and the new play combo unit will feature built-in shade cover to provide extra sun protection.

