New player in region's cab market as of today

SPOTTED something amiss with the taxis around town?

An unannounced branding change, swapping Mackay Whitsunday Taxis' branding for that of national service provider 13cabs early this week, has jumped the gun on an official announcement of the partnership being made today.

Mackay Whitsunday Taxis' 250 drivers have provided service to the area extending from Sarina to Airlie Beach for decades.

Managing director Gerry Lucas said partnering with 13cabs would position the company against ride-share competitors.

"It is just the way the industry is moving forward," he said.

"With 13cabs being a nationwide company and very progressive, they're right up with all the modern technology.

"We're lucky enough to form a partnership with them to get on the train, so to speak."

The partnership is the latest in a series of regional amalgamations following a 13cabs rollout in Hervey Bay, Tweed Heads and other sites in NSW and Victoria.

Mr Lucas said Mackay Whitsunday Taxis was still owned by a group of local shareholders.

"The access to technology and 13cabs' robust support network is something truly warranted," he said.

"And while we'll be tapping into the infrastructure and assets of a renowned national taxi service, we can guarantee our business will remain entrenched in the local community, with a local-focused mindset."

Queensland general manager of 13cabs Matt McLachlan said teaming up with Mackay Whitsundays Taxis meant local customers would be better serviced.

"That's at the heart of what we want to achieve here," he said.

Customers can book a taxi through the 13cabs app or by calling the new 24/7 Contact Centre on 13 22 27.