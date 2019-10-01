Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

New police initiative targets concerning trend

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
1st Oct 2019 7:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY police are taking a proactive approach as part of a statewide push to tackle a daily issue.

Fuel drive-offs are an ongoing concern with some cases often taking up valuable police time in what turns out to be an oversight.

The Queensland Police Service has launched a one-month SMS and email trial targeting vehicles involved in a suspected fuel drive-off that gives drivers the benefit of the doubt.

A message will prompt owners of vehicles involved to return to the station to pay for the fuel reducing the need for police intervention.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said the QPS initiative was a way to streamline the process.

“We receive complaints for this type of thing daily,” Snr Const Smith said.

“It is an ongoing issue in Mackay and across the state.

“There are many instances where drive-offs happen unintentionally.”

Snr Const Smith said this new system “may be that informal tap on the shoulder” for a driver to return to the service station and fix the situation without the need of a criminal complaint.

The QPS will identify itself in messages issues, which will also contain the registration number of the vehicle involved, the date and time of the drive off and a prompt to contact the service station.

Acting Superintendent Sharee Cumming of the Organisational Capability Command said people leaving service stations and failing to pay for fuel was a significant concern for the QPS.

“Driving off without paying for fuel is a criminal offence,” Acting Superintendent Cumming said.

“This can happen for various reasons including being distracted at the pump and then forgetting to pay before driving away.

“The trial is designed to encourage people involved in a fuel drive-off, either inadvertently or on purpose, to pay for their fuel which will reduce the need of our frontline officers to commence investigations into these type of matters in the first instance.”

For more information visit the Queensland Police Service.

fuel drive offs mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    SIEGE: Man convicted after threatening to set shack alight

    premium_icon SIEGE: Man convicted after threatening to set shack alight

    Crime Police enlist Wicked van to arrest him just south of Bowen after claiming he would set fire to gas cylinders.

    Woman run off the road in broad daylight

    premium_icon Woman run off the road in broad daylight

    Crime She was driving on Shute Harbour Rd when this happened.

    Police officer cut at Abbot Point protest

    premium_icon Police officer cut at Abbot Point protest

    Environment Two women have been charged over alleged protest activity

    Police investigate possible cause of serious head-on crash

    premium_icon Police investigate possible cause of serious head-on crash

    News Further details have surfaced regarding two-vehicle smash