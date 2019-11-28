New Proserpine information centre given approval

TOURIST HUB: Whitsunday Gold Coffee will be the site of the new Proserpine Visitor Information Centre.

COUNCIL has approved the development application for a new Proserpine visitor information centre, located at the Whitsunday Gold Coffee site.

Proserpine has been without a centre since 2016 after the closure of the Main Street facility due to low visitor numbers and the cost operating the facility exceeded funding and revenue.

The Visitor Information Centre application, which was submitted by Tourism Whitsundays, was confirmed at yesterday's council ordinary meeting with the facility to be located at the northern entrance to Proserpine.

The proposed centre will be approximately 40m2 and will consist of a minimum of 30 car parking spaces and 14 caravan spaces in close proximity to the information centre.

The structure and associated car parking will be located at the entrance to Whitsunday Gold Coffee in an area of existing cleared and unutilized land.

It will have no impact on the production of the coffee plantation currently on the site.

A motion was moved at the August 28 ordinary council meeting for Tourism Whitsundays to receive $120,000 for running costs, in addition to the $60,000 provided for the fit-out of the portable building which will accommodate the new centre.

The $120,000 was given with the expectation that Tourism Whitsundays will develop a funding model for future years so that Council are not relied upon for future funding of operational costs.

The new Whitsundays Visitor Information Centre will work closely with the existing Bowen and Mackay Visitor Information Centres to encourage visitor dispersal and increase the length of stay through all areas.