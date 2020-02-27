Menu
News

New pump station to strengthen water supply

Laura Thomas
27th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A NEW bulk potable water pump station and generator facility in Proserpine will improve the connectivity and flexibility of the water supply for Proserpine, Airlie Beach and surrounding communities.

A tender for more than $2 million was awarded to Dowdens Group Pty Ltd in the council meeting on February 12 for the supply, delivery, installation and testing of the new system.

Manager of projects at Whitsunday Water Paraic Butler said the addition to the existing plant in Proserpine would help cater for projected growth in the area.

“When the pump station was built, it was built with spare capacity to supply to Proserpine and the beaches,” he said.

“Previously, the existing pump station pumped (water) into Proserpine, another station at Proserpine pumped it to a coastal water treatment plan and then that pump station used to pump again.

“Effectively this will bypass two other pumping systems.

“(It is) taking advantage of the current capacities we have and maximising those.”

Mr Butler said the addition would sustain current and future demand and was targeted for completion in April 2021.

The new bulk potable water facility is part of a larger project that included two further tenders that were awarded in the council meeting on February 12 totalling more than $6.5 million.

The tenders were unanimously awarded with projects set to take place in Proserpine, Cannon Valley and Cannonvale.

The first tender of more than $5 million was awarded to Newlands Civil Construction Pty Ltd for the installation of potable and raw water mains in Proserpine and Cannon Valley.

The project will involve the installation, commissioning and testing of more than 11km of new trunk potable water mains, 2.49km of raw water mains and 8.87km of dual communication conduit between Proserpine and Cannon Valley.

The second tender totalled $1,436,997.40 and was awarded to Precision Civil Infrastructure Pty Ltd for an upgrade to the Cannonvale Sewerage Pump Station located near Bunnings Airlie Beach.

The upgrade will mean the station will be capable of pumping into a combined system while also renewing the life expectancy of the infrastructure.

Whitsunday Times

