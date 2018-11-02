New recruit helps lift Valleys to win

STYLISH TECHNIQUE: Valleys batsman Ricky Parslow drives during his knock of 29 last Saturday.

STYLISH TECHNIQUE: Valleys batsman Ricky Parslow drives during his knock of 29 last Saturday. Georgia Simpson

CRICKET: A leading performance from new Valleys recruit Andrew Jehh handed Valleys an easy 136-run win against Warriors in Proserpine Cricket last Saturday.

Batting first, Valleys opening batsman Ricky Parslow (29) and Hamilton Island recruit Jehh posted 51 runs for the opening wicket before Chris Wren (1/43) made the breakthrough in removing the dangerous Parslow from the crease.

Warriors' joy was shortlived, however, as Brett Simpson (32) picked up where Parslow left off, combining with Jehh (71) to add another 66 runs to the board before Ben Dray (1/29) teamed up with an impressive bowling display from Warriors captain Bryce Fraser (4/33) to prevent Valleys getting too far ahead in the game.

A late cameo from Craig Brown (28) and Valleys captain Mike Hope (34 not out) saw Valleys post a very respectable 6/218 from their allotted overs.

Chasing an over-par score, Warriors failed to fire in response as Aaron Regan (1/32) teamed up with all-rounder Ricky Parslow to ensure it would be a hard day out for the Warriors batting line-up.

Showing that he is not just a threat with the bat, Parslow had the ball on a string to make significant inroads into the Warriors' line-up, snaring himself 5/36 from his eight overs.

Only Regan Knight (17), Bryce Fraser (16) and Matthew Shoebridge (19) demonstrated any desire to stay at the crease as their teammates crumbled around them.

Mike Hope (2/4) put the final nail in the coffin with two wickets in his first four balls to see Warriors bowled out for just 82, well short of Valleys' total.

Valleys will be striving to remain unbeaten this weekend when they take on Canecutters from 12.30pm at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds.

New or returning players are always welcome with a $10 a match "pay as you play'' fee rather than an annual sign-on fee.

Prospective players can phone Dale Mengel on 0410895 191 or Craig Brown on 4945 1983 for details.