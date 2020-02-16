New recruits impress in Brahmans’ first trial

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - The Whitsunday Brahmans put in a polished performance in Saturday's trial against Souths at Les Stagg Oval. The Brahmans prevailed 22-6 in wet conditions.

FROM “the Clint Broomhams and Darcy Wrights” of the world, Tye Ingebrigsten knew what he was going to get.

But the Whitsunday Brahmans boss had eagerly awaited the chance to see his new recruits in action and on Saturday night at Les Stagg Oval, they did not disappoint.

The score in the trial against Souths was irrelevant, but Ingebrigsten took great pride in how polished a performance his side put in considering the early stage of the year.

“The boys have been going for six weeks now and it was about just having a good look at blokes,” Ingebrigsten said.

“For our first hitout I was really impressed. The way we gelled as a team … that excites me at this time of the year.’

Even without ball players Luke Strasser and Chris Faust in the mix, Ingebrigsten saw plenty to be happy about in attack.

“Brandon Cox our halfback was sensational. He set up three tries, kicked a 40/20 … his kicking game really made their back three do a lot of work,” the coach said.

“And I thought second rower Johnny Hugget was also outstanding. Those two boys stood out for me.”

Whitsunday Brahmans coach Tye Ingebrigsten.

It was the first of four trials the Brahmans will play prior to Round 1. Ingebrigsten said the packed pre-season fixture was important due to the high turnover in the squad from last year.

“The biggest thing for us is we have four trial games and they’re much-needed trial games,” he said.

“Our six, seven and one are all new players. It’s a time thing to make sure it all clicks. The more games we get under our belt, we will only benefit.”

The Brahmans will have a week off, though some will play in the City v Country trial, before travelling to Townsville to face Townsville Central in the annual Faust Memorial Shield.

Matches at home against Brothers and Magpies will round out the reigning premiers’ pre-season fixture.

The notorious Les Stagg “Pig Pen” will have plenty more chances to see the team in action before Round 1.

“When the Pig Pen gets going it’s a very hard place to play at if you’re an opposition team. We had it packed tonight … we really appreciated the support,” Ingebrigsten said.