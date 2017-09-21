New reef activist group sings familiar tune

WITH Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping (WRAD) no longer active, a new environmental activist group has formed which will sing from the same song sheet.

Reef Action Whitsunday has now formed and it's goal is simple - to shine a light on the issues facing the Great Barrier Reef.

Reef Action Whitsunday spokesperson Barb Adamson said it was important to raise the volume on a number of environmental issues.

"It's up to all of us to stand up and speak out for the reef - because if we don't we could lose the reef. It really is that serious and that urgent,” she said.

"In 2012, the Australian Institute of Marine Science reported that in the last 27 years the Great Barrier Reef had lost half of its coral cover. Given that in 2016-2017 we lost another 50% of all shallow water corals to coral bleaching caused by climate change, it is clear that we are currently losing the battle to save the Reef and we must urgently turn things around.

"Poor water quality, crown of thorns starfish plagues, overfishing, coastal industrialisation and extreme weather events are all impacting on an already stressed reef system and we must take measures to address all of these threats”.

As anti-Adani Carmichael Mine protesters have flocked into Bowen this week, Ms Adamson left no doubt as to where Reef Action Whitsunday stood on whether the project should go ahead.

"The only way to save our reef is to not allow any new coal mines and quickly start generating our electricity from renewable energy sources like solar, not coal. We have the technology. We can do this,” she said.

"The best thing we can do for the reef right now is to stop Adani's polluting, climate changing, reef wrecking coal mine”.

The formation of Reef Action Whitsundays comes shortly after WRAD lost their legal challenge against Adani and the Department of Heritage and Environmental Protection over the approval of the $21 billion Carmichael Mine port and rail development in June

WRAD was also ordered to cover Adani's legal costs in August, just six weeks after the judgment was handed down.