New restrictions: What you can and can’t do

New restrictions on gatherings across Queensland have been announced as health authorities scramble to control a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases related to a youth detention centre.

Only 10 people are allowed to gather in the home or public places without a Covid-safe plan in Greater Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim, Redlands, Moreton Bay and the Lockyer Valley local government areas.

Aged care facilities in these areas are not permitted to allow visitors.

Across the rest of Queensland, including the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, gatherings in the home and places without a Covid-safe plan are limited to 30 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 30 people.

The restrictions are effective immediately.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said there was no change to places like gyms, cafes and pubs where a Covid-safe plan was approved. Picture: Tertius Pickard



There is no change to restrictions on places like gyms, cafes and pubs where a Covid-safe plan has been approved.

Community sport and larger sporting events will also be permitted to go ahead as usual.

Dr Jeannette Young said there was no change to the retail and hospitality sectors at this stage because of "excellent" Covid-safe plans.

"That is because we've got excellent Covid-safe plans, I've seen them myself, they are excellent, for our commercial venues, for our pubs and clubs, restaurants and cafes," Dr Young said.

"We've got excellent Covid-safe plans for our community sport, for our sporting facilities and I'm very confident about those."

"I know that people will do things differently in their own home … so that's why people can only have gatherings of 10 in their own homes, so we go back to where we were in March and April.

"This is a really important action that we need to take this weekend," Dr Young said.

"I'm confident that we'll manage it, we'll get on top of it, but it's by doing these things that will do that."

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewki said police would be educating the community of the new restrictions before moving to an enforcement stage and issuing infringement fines.

"If somebody clearly knows the rules and then goes 'I don't care' then that is a different story," he said.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said the six new virus cases announced by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Saturday was "obviously disheartening", after Dr Young urged people in the Greater Brisbane area to consider staying at home this weekend.

Mr Gschwind said his industry was committed to safety, however, admitted the new cluster would create further pressure on an industry already struggling.

"This seems to be an endless road through darkness," he said.

"It is an emotional rollercoaster which is very difficult for businesses to maintain."

Mr Gschwind said it was difficult for tourism businesses to stay abreast of the changes.

"The ramping up and down is a very difficult prospect for any sized business," he said.

"It takes an emotional toll on all of us including business operators who are really at the end of their tether."

Originally published as New restrictions: What you can and can't do