New riders' need for speed

MOTORSPORT: Sunday at Whitsunday Raceway saw fast females, new riders, practising racers and track day aficionados get their two-wheeled mojo on.

Mark Youman took three new riders through their 'kickstart program' which saw all three lapping the track by day's end.

The ladies took to the bitumen, leaving the boys with no doubt that they can tear up the tarmac just as well, but added style and glamour to laps that the boys simply cannot match.

Ryan Moscardini took the opportunity to prepare for the ASBK round in Darwin next week, and given his pace, will be very competitive.

Lots of racing and ride days coming up so jump on the Facebook page for info or ask what you can be involved with.