Menu
Login
Steve Reynolds leads Richard Strydom with Gary Ellem in the background.
Steve Reynolds leads Richard Strydom with Gary Ellem in the background. Chris Saunders
News

New riders' need for speed

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Jun 2018 1:56 PM

MOTORSPORT: Sunday at Whitsunday Raceway saw fast females, new riders, practising racers and track day aficionados get their two-wheeled mojo on.

Mark Youman took three new riders through their 'kickstart program' which saw all three lapping the track by day's end.

The ladies took to the bitumen, leaving the boys with no doubt that they can tear up the tarmac just as well, but added style and glamour to laps that the boys simply cannot match.

Ryan Moscardini took the opportunity to prepare for the ASBK round in Darwin next week, and given his pace, will be very competitive.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Lots of racing and ride days coming up so jump on the Facebook page for info or ask what you can be involved with.

motorbikes motorsport proserpine whitsunday motosport club whitsunday raceway whitsundays

Top Stories

    Teen left his mark on tattooist

    Teen left his mark on tattooist

    News HIGH cancer statistics indicate all of us have been touched by cancer at some point in our lives, whether it be our own battle or that of a loved one.

    Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost

    Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost

    News Superyacht industry says tax break could mean $1.4b boost.

    Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters

    Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters

    News Flippered friends make a big splash in Whitsunday waters.

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    Popular guitarist honoured with OAM

    News Phil Emmanuel has been awarded a OAM

    Local Partners