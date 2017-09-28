28°
New routes on table

HIGH-FLYER: The Whitsunday Coast Airport is welcoming a new general manager, Brian Joiner (inset).
by Jacob Wilson

BUILDING on domestic growth will be one of the highest priorities of incoming Whitsunday Coast Airport general manager Brian Joiner.

The initial push by former general manager Scott Waters to bring the airport to international status has gone on the back burner, with Mr Joiner saying it is more important to focus on "bread and butter issues”.

"My main priority will be consolidating the great domestic growth with Tigerair and Jetstar and possibly looking at other domestic routes,” Mr Joiner said.

"A little down the track we can look at international markets if demand is there.”

Mr Joiner pointed to a number of domestic route options of interest.

"Melbourne ... is a miserable place to live in winter and there is a huge market there to be further expanded,” he said.

"A friend of mine in Canberra said it would be great to have direct flights (to the Whitsundays).

"I don't know what demand would be like but that is also a cold, miserable place in winter.”

Mr Joiner said he hoped his leadership would steer the Whitsunday Coast Airport in a similar direction to that of the Sunshine Coast, where there are growing markets and the start of international services.

The expanded general manager role also covers commercial infrastructure projects, such as the Shute Harbour Category D funding upgrade.

Further community consultation on the project is required before more can be revealed.

Mr Joiner is expected to officially begin his role in November.

Whitsunday Times

