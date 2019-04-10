New rules drone owners need to know

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) recently unveiled a new registration and licences scheme for drones in Australia.

DRONE owners beware - Australia's aviation safety authority plans to introduce new rules this year.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) recently unveiled a new registration and licences scheme for drones in Australia, which could mean all drone users will have to obtain a "flyer's licence" and register their devices from July.

Under the new scheme, anyone who wants to fly a drone that weighs more than 250 grams recreationally will have to be accredited, and all drones operated commercially regardless of weight.

To obtain this, a user will have to complete an online education course of basic flying rules, watch a video and answering a quiz.

Another key part of the proposal was flyers under 16 years of age need to be supervised by someone 18 or older who is accredited.

With the new rules come new fees - registration for recreational flyers will be less than $20, and for commercial flyers registration is likely to be from $100 to $160 per drone.

CASA said the scheme has yet to be finalised, but it will be phased in and recreational users will not have to register until November.

This follows consultation with the community from January 25 to February 22 this year, where CASA sought feedback on the details.

CASA has yet to determine if you can register early or if there will be any leeway around the time of registration.