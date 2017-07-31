New runners enter the parkrun fold

Josh and Toma King at the head of the Airlie beach parkrun pack on Saturday.

AIRLIE Beach parkrun continues to welcome new runners to the fold.

A massive 84 participants took to the Bicentennial Boardwalk on Saturday morning, with Karen Miller, Nicole Sanday, Cassie Blanch, Margaret Moxon, Mary Irving, Zoe, Charli, Vanessa and Martin Brooks and Hayden Carr all hitting the payment for the first time.

At the head of the pack, Justin Helsham took out the ninetieth run with James Carman and Mark Ogilvie rounding out the top three men.

Dawn-Michelle Romanella, Riana Young Cashinella and Gabriella Marsh were the top three women across the line.

Personal bests for the front runners were in short supply this week, however further back in the field the welcome sight of "New PB” on the parkrun website was seen by 12 athletes.

Parkrun is organised and staffed entirely by volunteers each week.

Airlie Beach parkrun departs the Abell Point Marina at 7am every Saturday. To get involved register at the parkrun Australia website and bring your printed bar code.

This Saturday Airlie Beach parkrun will be making the most of the cooler weather by hosting the first ever Winter Onesie parkrun.