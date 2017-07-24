23°
New school building officially open

Peter Carruthers | 23rd Jul 2017 5:05 PM
Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, Whitsunday Regional councillors Jan Clifford, Ron Petterson and John Collins with Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha, school principle Angie Kelly and Police Minister Mark Ryan at the opening of the school's junior learning centre.
Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, Whitsunday Regional councillors Jan Clifford, Ron Petterson and John Collins with Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha, school principle Angie Kelly and Police Minister Mark Ryan at the opening of the school's junior learning centre. Peter Carruthers

PRINCIPAL of the Cannonvale State School, Angie Kelly, flanked by politicians cut the ribbon and officially opened the new $5 million junior learning centre today.

Coinciding with the annual school fete the opening bought out politicians spanning the political divide including Police Minister Mark Ryan.

"It is wonderful that the school community decided to go ahead with today's official opening and annual fete to celebrate its resilience and survival," Mr Ryan said.

"During the cyclone, rooms were flooded, falling trees collapsed classroom roofs, fences were torn down, windows were blown out and smashed by flying debris and half the school had to be re-carpeted due to water damage."

 

Cannonvale State School principal Angie Kellie at the fete on Sunday.
Cannonvale State School principal Angie Kellie at the fete on Sunday. Peter Carruthers

Ms Kelly said the opening of the new facility was originally planned for the first day of school in 2017.

"We tried really hard but it was just too hard to have 120 prep students starting school for the first time and an official building opening," she said.

Finally, after the planning, the grant application process, the construction and cleaning up after the cyclone, Ms Kelly said today's official opening was like icing on her cake.

 

"The biggest thing for me is ... it almost upgrades our whole facility, that is the feeling."

"We don't just have this amazing new building, in tandem we have had upgrades to other blocks, the whole place the facilities are pretty extraordinary, I think."

 

Fun in the sun at the 2017 Cannonvale State School fete.
Fun in the sun at the 2017 Cannonvale State School fete. Peter Carruthers

Ms Kelly said the focus of the school will now be preparing for stages two and three of the facility's upgrade.

"Our school has gone from strength to strength and this is the next wonderful thing," Ms Kelly said.

Cannonvale State School relocated to its current Coral Esplanade site from Cannon Valley in 1969.

It started at the beginning of this year with 767 students and has operated for 107 years.

Topics:  angie kelly cannonvale cannonvale state school whitsundays

