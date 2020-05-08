Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leanne Voss of CQUniversity has developed a science app for Queensland schools.
Leanne Voss of CQUniversity has developed a science app for Queensland schools.
Education

New science app available for teachers

Mel Frykberg
8th May 2020 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND primary school teachers making the shift to COVID-19 digital delivery have a new tool at hand with an online science classroom now available from CQUniversity that’s loaded with activities.

Science lecturer Leanne Voss and digital learning senior project officer Darryl Clare developed the Science for Primary School Students tool.

It features learning activities grouped into five different fields: biology, chemistry, earth and space sciences, physical sciences, and games and quizzes.

cquniveristy education queensland education school children science science for primary school students technology
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flu vaccination shortage at Whitsunday pharmacies

        premium_icon Flu vaccination shortage at Whitsunday pharmacies

        News One pharmacist said it would be weeks before they are able to deliver vaccinations again.

        ‘Disappointing’ vandalism of Bowen Coke Works

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing’ vandalism of Bowen Coke Works

        News Trespassers have vandalised the site which holds important significance for many...

        Mine blast heroes: Doctor’s chance visit saves lives

        premium_icon Mine blast heroes: Doctor’s chance visit saves lives

        Health How a Mackay Hospital and Health Service doctor sprung into action in the midst of...

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks